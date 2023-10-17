Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $287.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day moving average of $288.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.70 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

