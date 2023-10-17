KBC Group NV Sells 160,571 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,571 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $125.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.