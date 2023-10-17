NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.56 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $417,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

