Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.