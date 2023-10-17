Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
KEG.UN stock opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.13.
