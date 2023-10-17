Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

KEG.UN stock opened at C$12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.36. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.13.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

