Uniswap One Day Volume Reaches $62.89 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $62.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00014176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00221127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012934 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.0988966 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 824 active market(s) with $55,951,322.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.