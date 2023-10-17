G999 Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $24.52 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00022926 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002785 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

