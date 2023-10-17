BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $635.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a one year low of $566.00 and a one year high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

