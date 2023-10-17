Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Down 15.1% in September

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,547,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,295,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 681,659 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $9.28.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $106.84 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

Featured Articles

