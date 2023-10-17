Compound Price Reaches $41.13 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Compound has a total market cap of $325.27 million and $31.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $41.13 or 0.00144382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00042750 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023102 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003666 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,907,609 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,907,606.90993305 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.01426707 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $32,372,424.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

