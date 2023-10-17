BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

NYSE:BJ opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,716,236.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,919 shares of company stock worth $6,052,717 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

