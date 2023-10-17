Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,608,761.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clear Secure by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

