Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $137.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $150.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,065,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,882,000 after buying an additional 132,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,908,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

