ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ ACDC opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. ProFrac had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 202.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ProFrac by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 8.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ProFrac by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

