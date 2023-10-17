Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NBR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.35. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.74. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $778.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.