Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $94.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.72 and a 200 day moving average of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

