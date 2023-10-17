SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SunPower from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

SunPower stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

