Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.01 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. On average, analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.46. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 71,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

