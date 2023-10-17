National Bankshares (NKSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.
National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bankshares
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Bankshares
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.