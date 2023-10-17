National Bankshares (NKSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 34.76%. On average, analysts expect National Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.47. National Bankshares has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Bankshares by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

