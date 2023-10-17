BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 0.9 %

BJRI stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, CEO Gregory Levin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,228.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.