Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.09. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 1,042.56%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $54,017.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James William Burns sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $168,060.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,829.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $54,017.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,724 shares of company stock valued at $977,518 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

