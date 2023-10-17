Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.
Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citizens & Northern Stock Performance
CZNC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.37. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
About Citizens & Northern
Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.
