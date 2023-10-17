Citizens & Northern (CZNC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.75 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 19.15%. On average, analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Stock Performance

CZNC opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $276.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.37. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 70.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CZNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Citizens & Northern in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citizens & Northern

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens & Northern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 99.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Free Report)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.