AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total value of $2,676,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $1,506,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,155.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.6% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN opened at $138.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day moving average of $148.34. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 22.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

