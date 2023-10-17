Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Head to Head Review

Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A ($0.46) -0.87 Transphorm $17.24 million 8.02 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.43

Spectra7 Microsystems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectra7 Microsystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

33.2% of Spectra7 Microsystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Spectra7 Microsystems and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectra7 Microsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50

Transphorm has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 157.85%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Spectra7 Microsystems.

Profitability

This table compares Spectra7 Microsystems and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectra7 Microsystems N/A N/A N/A Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96%

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses. It also provides GaugeChanger that allows copper to extend much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics that are used in data centers; and USB 3.2 consumer interconnects for use in ultra-thin laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid-state disks, and wearable computing devices. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

