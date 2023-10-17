Head-To-Head Contrast: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and eBullion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 eBullion 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than eBullion.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

BTCS has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eBullion has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BTCS and eBullion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% eBullion N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and eBullion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.31 million 9.94 -$15.89 million ($0.35) -2.60 eBullion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eBullion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Summary

BTCS beats eBullion on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc. provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

