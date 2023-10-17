Contrasting Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv -1.12% 22.48% 7.60% Mobiquity Technologies -400.21% -1,652.95% -201.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Thryv and Mobiquity Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Thryv currently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 94.21%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

96.0% of Thryv shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Thryv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Mobiquity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.06 billion 0.62 $54.35 million ($0.42) -44.95 Mobiquity Technologies $1.97 million 0.90 -$8.06 million N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Thryv has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats Mobiquity Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company also offers Thryv, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, omnichannel email and text marketing automation, scheduling and appointment management, estimating, invoicing, payments, social media management, reputation management, document management, and centralized customer communication; Hub by Thryv, a franchisor with real-time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple location. In addition, it provides Marketing Center, a marketing and advertising platform for paid advertising campaigns with automated recommendations, tagging, and landing page creation; Thryv Add-ons provides local marketing and lead generation solution including GMB Optimization services, HIPPA protections, and SEO tools; ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

