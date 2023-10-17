The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock opened at $157.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. Progressive has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $158.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Progressive by 97,906.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

