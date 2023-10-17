Brokerages Set Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Price Target at $376.86

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $376.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

AMP opened at $330.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $335.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $257.10 and a 12 month high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Free Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.