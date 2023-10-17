Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $168,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PEB opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

