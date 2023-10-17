KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.21.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 65.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:KBH opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. KB Home has a 12 month low of $25.95 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.44%.
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
