Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.65.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.17. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,692,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

