Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.9% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Visteon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 86,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $131.79 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

