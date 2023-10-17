Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $627.13.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 30,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $488.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $470.61 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.