Financial Comparison: Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) & Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Veritiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Veritiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Klabin and Veritiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klabin 22.59% N/A N/A Veritiv 4.78% 37.30% 13.99%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klabin $3.88 billion 1.44 $864.06 million $1.64 6.06 Veritiv $6.44 billion 0.36 $337.90 million $22.21 7.62

This table compares Klabin and Veritiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Klabin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritiv. Klabin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Klabin pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Veritiv pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Klabin pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritiv pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Klabin has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritiv has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Klabin and Veritiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klabin 0 3 0 0 2.00 Veritiv 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritiv has a consensus price target of $158.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Veritiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritiv is more favorable than Klabin.

Summary

Veritiv beats Klabin on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klabin

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Further, it engages in the reforestation business; and hotel business. In addition, the company provides port, and finance services, as well as invests in other companies. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies in various product categories that include towels and tissues, food service, personal protective equipment, cleaning chemicals, and skincare, as well as re-merchandising, budgeting and compliance reporting, and inventory management services. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, paper, and graphics products. This segment also provides print management, paper procurement, and supply chain management solutions. It serves manufacturing, food and beverage, wholesale and retail, healthcare, transportation, property management, higher education, entertainment and hospitality, commercial printing, and publishing sectors. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

