Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) vs. CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Golden Sun Education Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Education Group $10.81 million 1.15 -$2.14 million N/A N/A CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.31 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -1.24

Golden Sun Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CIBT Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Education Group N/A N/A N/A CIBT Education Group -23.03% 12.06% 4.39%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Sun Education Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.8% of Golden Sun Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Golden Sun Education Group beats CIBT Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services. The company also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, it offers logistic and consulting services, including catering, branding, academic management, basic education resources, human resources, procurement, and logistics management services to schools and kindergartens. Further, the company operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

