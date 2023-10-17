MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) vs. Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Head to Head Survey

MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Free Report) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MGM China and Red Rock Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM China N/A N/A N/A $18.58 0.84 Red Rock Resorts $1.69 billion 2.59 $205.46 million $3.72 11.29

Red Rock Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than MGM China. MGM China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Rock Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MGM China pays an annual dividend of $17.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 109.4%. Red Rock Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. MGM China pays out 91.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Red Rock Resorts pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

0.0% of MGM China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 54.2% of Red Rock Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGM China and Red Rock Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM China N/A N/A N/A Red Rock Resorts 13.35% 276.42% 5.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGM China and Red Rock Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM China 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Rock Resorts 0 3 5 0 2.63

Red Rock Resorts has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Red Rock Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Rock Resorts is more favorable than MGM China.

Summary

Red Rock Resorts beats MGM China on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau. It owns and operates MGM Macau, an integrated resort that includes a casino with 926 slot machines and 294 gaming tables, multiple VIP, and private gaming areas; a hotel with 585 hotel rooms, suites, and villas; and amenities, including 8 restaurants, retail outlets, pool, and spa facilities, as well as a convention space. The company also owns MGM Cotai, a resort that consists of a casino with 934 slot machines and 258 gaming tables; a hotel with 1,418 hotel rooms, suites, and skylofts; 12 restaurants and bars; retail outlets; and a meeting space, as well as other non-gaming offerings. In addition, MGM China Holdings Limited is involved in the provision of outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, human resources, hotel reservation, and convention consultation. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Macau. MGM China Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International Holdings, Ltd.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc., through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. In addition, it manages Graton Resort & Casino in northern California. The company was formerly known as Station Casinos Corp. and changed its name to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. in January 2016. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

