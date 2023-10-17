3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Critical Analysis

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaltura and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaltura $172.27 million 1.34 -$68.50 million ($0.43) -3.88 3D Systems $514.42 million 1.07 -$123.31 million ($0.95) -4.34

Kaltura has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kaltura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaltura 1 0 2 0 2.33 3D Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Kaltura and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kaltura currently has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 114.57%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. Given Kaltura’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kaltura is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Kaltura has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kaltura and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaltura -33.55% -132.37% -28.15% 3D Systems -23.57% -11.57% -5.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Kaltura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Kaltura shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaltura beats 3D Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc. provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T). It offers video products, such as webinars, virtual and hybrid events, video portals, and online learning for training, marketing, virtual and hybrid events, communication, collaboration, sales, and customer care; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions. The company also provides online video experiences, including for over-the-top television, cloud TV, web video publishing, video-based teaching, learning, training, video-based marketing, and video-based collaboration. In addition, it offers media services, such as application programming interfaces, software development kits, and experience components, including live, real-time, and on-demand video creation, ingestion, transcoding, management, search, security, distribution, publishing, engagement, monetization, monitoring, multi-tenancy, and analytics, as well as video and TV content management systems. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, high technology, healthcare, education, public sector, media, and telecommunications. Kaltura, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

