Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

F stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

