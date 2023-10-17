Brokerages Set Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT at $13.00

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Curaleaf Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curaleaf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

