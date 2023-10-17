Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 308,618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,145,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,653,000 after buying an additional 3,144,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 1,935,496 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 245.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after buying an additional 1,794,704 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,584,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $533,130,000 after buying an additional 1,655,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,632,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teladoc Health stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $34.73.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 158.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
