eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. eHealth has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at $443,670.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 258.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in eHealth by 1,573.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

