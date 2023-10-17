Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,038.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($49.33).

A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.74) to GBX 4,600 ($56.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($51.91) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th.

LON WTB opened at GBX 3,314 ($40.48) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,386.96, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,441 ($29.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,709 ($45.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,474.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,347.64.

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,471 ($42.40) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,156.83). 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

