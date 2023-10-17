Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,038.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($49.33).
A number of research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,400 ($53.74) to GBX 4,600 ($56.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($51.91) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on WTB
Whitbread Trading Up 0.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,471 ($42.40) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($38,156.83). 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.