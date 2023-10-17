Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives $85.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.23. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.77%.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,151,389.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $395,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 683,816 shares in the company, valued at $54,151,389.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

