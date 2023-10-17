Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT at $7.89

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.89.
SWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
