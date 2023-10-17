Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. StockNews.com lowered Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE:ENV opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.30. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 76.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,222,000 after buying an additional 250,371 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

