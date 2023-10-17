V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $24.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.53.
VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.
NYSE:VFC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $34.90.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.
