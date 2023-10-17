V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $24.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in V.F. by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

