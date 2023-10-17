WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 85.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

