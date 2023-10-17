Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $112.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $85.27 and a 1 year high of $115.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after acquiring an additional 247,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,022,000 after buying an additional 274,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

