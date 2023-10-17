Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $14.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEI opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 230.30%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

