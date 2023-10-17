Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

